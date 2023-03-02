A driver in Bunkers Hill has recorded footage of a frighteningly close call at one of Ballarat's most dangerous intersections.
John was driving along Greenhalghs Road when he witnessed a car plough through the give way signs at Finchs Road.
The car narrowly missed the vehicle in front of John, which he estimated was travelling at nearly 100 kilometres an hour.
While Ballarat council has plans for redesigning the notorious intersection a survey is not yet complete and residents like John fear delays could lead to more crashes.
John said the driver in front of him slowed down to turn right, which was why a serious accident was avoided.
"The caravan I think believes he was on the road that had right of way, and [showed] no indication of stopping, they didn't even break stride, it just went right through," he said.
"It was absolute luck, the guy [in front of me] was turning right - if he wasn't turning right there would have been an accident."
According to John, the intersection is well known as one of the most dangerous in the area because of a lack of visible signage, no rumble strips to alert drivers, and trees that make it difficult to see drivers approaching from other directions.
John's daughter has recently started driving, and he said he's told her to take particular care at that specific intersection.
"We made this petition to see if we could get the signs fixed, or just anything to prevent this from happening again, because nothing's changed at all,"- Alex Chance, friend of Alex Baines who was killed at the Greenhalghs Road and Finches Road intersection.
"I always say to her just slow down at that corner, I don't care about whether you've got right of way because people just don't stop for you, they just don't know," he said.
The meeting of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads is the site where young driver Alex Baines was killed last year.
Alex Chance, who was a close friend of the 24-year-old apprentice hairdresser, said it was frustrating to see such little action had been taken to make the intersection safer.
"We made this petition to see if we could get the signs fixed, or just anything to prevent this from happening again, because nothing's changed at all," she said.
Ms Baines has had multiple conversations about how dangerous the Greenhalghs and Finchs intersection was, and said it was shocking to hear the number of close calls people have had.
"People were telling me about the speeds and the signs and everybody was like, 'oh yeah we know that place that's not a good one, and I'm thinking 'what the hell, how many times has this happened?'" she said.
"It's really, really dangerous, unfortunately it's taken somebody to lose their life for people to understand it's that dangerous."
"I remember going up just to look at the scene and say goodbye, and there's nothing, you don't see any signs at all, driving towards it you wouldn't actually know there's an intersection coming, it tricks you a little bit.
"So, there definitely needs to be something, a slow down sign or anything, and nothing has changed, even with us signing the petition and trying to get something to happen, but unfortunately that's not how it works."
City of Ballarat Director of Infrastructure and Environment Bridget Wetherall said she understood the community's concern about the intersection.
"Funds have been allocated in the 2022/23 budget to undertake a detailed survey and design of a reconstruction of Finchs Road from Greenhalghs Road to Bells Road," she said.
"Given the significant vegetation along Finchs Road it will require a Planning Permit for vegetation removal to allow for the required road widening.
"Once the detailed survey and design is completed the reconstruction of Finches Road can be scheduled."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.