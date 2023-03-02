A groundbreaking Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's season reaches a new high tonight as Ballarat-Redan and Brown Hill prepare to meet in a heavyweight grand final.
The Two Swords and Cowgirls were a class above in the BCA's first iteration of its expanded senior competition, displaying the growing strength of the women's game in the region.
"It's going to be competitive. Both teams have had good seasons, so it will be a good game," Ballarat-Redan all-rounder Belinda Griffin said.
Brown Hill coach Peta Guy echoed Griffin's sentiments.
"It's exciting. The girls have done a huge amount of work throughout the season. More than half of the team are first-year players in a senior competition," she said.
"It's going to be an exciting grand final. We'll be under lights, and we'll have a whole lot of people coming along to support us."
Brown Hill is one of three new sides that entered the fold this summer - alongside East Ballarat/Wendouree and Golden Point - after a successful debut for the competition in 2021-22.
A full home-and-away fixture was also played for the first time.
"Because there have been the full six teams, people have just loved it," Guy said.
Griffin added: "You've seen the improvement right through the competition as the season has gone on too."
Ballarat-Redan enters a strong favourite to add to its premiership of last season, having finished unbeaten on top of the table. It was a 59-run winner when the sides met three weeks ago.
"There's always a little bit of pressure (being reigning premiers)," Griffin said.
"But I think we've got a really strong side. A lot played last year. It's going to be competitive."
The grand final will be played on the turf wicket at Alfredton starting at 6pm.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.