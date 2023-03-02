The Courier

Ballarat-Redan and Brown Hill to play off for historic Ballarat Cricket Association women's grand final

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
March 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat-Redan's Belinda Griffin and Brown Hill's Rebecca Piper. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A groundbreaking Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's season reaches a new high tonight as Ballarat-Redan and Brown Hill prepare to meet in a heavyweight grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.