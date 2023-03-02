The Courier
City of Ballarat consulting Victorian government on bus review

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
A bus on Little Bridge Street. File photo

The City of Ballarat is consulting with the Victorian government on how the area's beleaguered bus network can be improved.

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

