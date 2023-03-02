The City of Ballarat is consulting with the Victorian government on how the area's beleaguered bus network can be improved.
In February, The Courier reported on a number of issues with Ballarat's buses including long travel times, areas without stops and overcrowding on school networks.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said passenger numbers were low because the network wasn't fit for purpose, and it was time Ballarat's review arrived.
There have been other reviews of regional bus networks, most recently in the independent held district of Mildura, and Cr Hudson said he had promising talks about a similar process with Ballarat state members and minister for local government Melissa Horne during the week.
Cr Hudson said Ballarat didn't need a totally new transport strategy, so any review could be completed without the investment of significant money.
"This is about putting clever people in the room that can look at the current bus network," he said.
"We want to be able to connect vulnerable communities, we want young people to be able to get around, we want our people that are ageing to be able to have other transport options."
One person with ideas on how the system can be improved is Public Transport Users Association Ballarat Convener Ben Lever.
In 2018 the PTUA unveiled a plan to improve Ballarat's bus network, but few of the proposed changes were implemented.
"The PTUA launched its Connecting Ballarat report in 2018, outlining the issues and some potential solutions," Mr Lever said.
"Since then, the government has added a number of extra evening services, which is very welcome and does address one key concern - but the fundamentals of the network still have the same problems."
In February, Mr Lever told The Courier the key changes to be made to the network was connecting routes on opposite sides of town, extending the network to different suburbs and running more frequent services.
"This would be an evolution of the existing network rather than a complete revamp, and could be implemented relatively quickly," he said.
"This would not be at all complicated, it just requires funding from the government."
Cr Hudson agreed these were the most important issues, he said the system of sending all buses into the centre of Ballarat wasn't working, and the network had to be extended to growing suburbs.
"We are no longer a small regional town, we are a regional city," he said.
"We've got new suburbs coming along, we've got growth corridors, we're growing at about 1.8 to 2.1 per cent per year, and there's 1500 to 1800 new homes coming on board every year.
"Those homes ... need access to services, and a bus stop should be located within a reasonable walking distance to those locations."
Cr Hudson said he was proud of people in Ballarat for advocating for better transport, and it was important they continued to make their opinions heard.
"I think it is about growing our voice [and] being parochial, it's the squeaky wheel that gets the attention," he said.
"These are the issues that we need to be laying at the feet of the state government and saying 'please shine a light on our system.'"
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was pleasing to see the council advocating for much needed public transport improvements.
He said it was crucial for the Victorian government to consult people in Ballarat on improvements to ensure they are customised to the needs of locals.
"We need a system fit for Ballarat and our region, not a system fit for Melbourne," he said.
"Well done to the council ... we really want to work with them to ensure our advocacy is as strong as it possibly can be, and state government, come and talk to us."
Mr Poulton said Ballarat's local MPs had done a good job of advocating for better public transport in the city, but it was now up to the department of transport to deliver results.
"In particular we've found Juliana (Addison) and Michaela (Settle) are great advocates for a better transport network for Ballarat, and they are an absolutely important conduit into the bureaucracy of the Department of Transport to ensure that we do get a system that's built for our region," he said.
