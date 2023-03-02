The Courier
Updated

Police have deemed the Adroit Fencing fire not suspicious

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 4 2023 - 9:26am, first published March 3 2023 - 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police tape at the site of a fire in Sebastopol. Picture by The Courier

UPDATE: 9.30am Saturday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.