Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman has chosen to take promising three-year-old Attrition to the group 1 $1m Australian Guineas at Flemington.
Freedman had dual accepted with his stable's rising star for Saturday, also having him in the $1m Randwick Guineas at Rosehill.
That call was made to provide an option if Attrition missed the cut-off for Flemington or once in the field drew a wide barrier.
Not only did he make the line-up, Attrition also drew favourably in seven - persuading Freedman to tackle the Australian Guineas.
Freedman said he had also taken in consideration the relative immaturity of the son of Churchill.
Attrition has raced five times for wins at Sandown Lakeside and Geelong.
"He's only a young horse, still learning his craft. We're happy with the draw. We wanted to keep it as simple as possible," Freedman said.
Attrition is coming off a fifth in the group 3 CS Hayes, 1400m, at Flemington two weeks ago, when after being near last with 400m to go closed to within less than a length of winner Elliptical.
"He showed he was up to the grade."
While Attrition, which was a $180,000 purchase at the Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale, has shown a tendency to get back in his races, Freedman is hoping to see him settle closer in midfield in the Guineas.
"He doesn't have to go all the way back. I'd like to see him midfield and then have some luck in running."
Freedman said there were some loyal stable clients in Attrition's ownership. "It's nice to see them with a runner in a race of this stature."
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have this week taken a similar path to Freedman to the Australian Guineas with their two starters.
They also accepted with The Fortune Teller and Hollymanz in both the Australian Guineas and Randwick Guineas before choosing to go to Flemington.
Jacquinot from the Cranbourne stable of Mick Price and Michael Kent junior is favourite after a last-start win on protest in the CF Orr Stakes.
He is $2.30 with Sportsbet fixed odds, while Attrition is on the third line of betting at $8.50.
Leading jockey Jamie Kah takes the ride on Attrition, having previously ridden him when third at Sandown Hillside at his second start.
BALLARAT Turf Club has its next race meeting on Tuesday with an eight-race program.
The card features a leg of Racing Victoria's Rising Stars for apprentice jockeys.
Celine Gaudray leads the series with 48 points from Matt Chadwick 29, Madison Lloyd 24, Sheridan Clarke 22 and Kiran Quilty 20.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.