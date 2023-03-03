The Courier

Mitch Freedman chooses to take Attrition to $1m Australian Guineas

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attrition (Jarrod Fry) second up this preparation at Geelong in January. Photo by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos.

Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman has chosen to take promising three-year-old Attrition to the group 1 $1m Australian Guineas at Flemington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.