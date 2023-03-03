FOREVER written into history as the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, Michelle Payne says an important part of this history was her time at Loreto College.
Ms Payne was one of three alumnae inducted into Loreto's Women In Time at the school's annual International Women's Day breakfast on Friday.
Still a much in-demand public speaker, including a pressing engagement in Melbourne on Friday, it was important to Ms Payne to spend time speaking and inspiring Loreto girls. Her message was strong in encouraging them to be determined in chasing their dream.
"This is really, really special because I loved my time at Loreto. It really shaped me," Ms Payne told The Courier. "Only three years there, but it really shaped me for the future and I'm proud to be here today."
At Loreto, there was the office lady who would sign her in late everyday, shutting down others' complaints by pointing out Ms Payne had already done half a day's work before school. There was also the teacher who would allow her to keep check via radio on her family's progress at the track.
Ms Payne paid tribute to the close friends she made, and still has from her time at Loreto. They keep in touch in group chats and, after Ms Payne won the 2015 Melbourne Cup, they celebrated together in a big villa in Bali.
"It's so special to be so close to them all and they've done unbelievable things as well: nurses and working overseas and running their own businesses," Ms Payne told the forum. "It's very special to have been here today."
Ms Payne was only the sixth female jockey to ride in the Cup in the prestigious race's first 155 years. In the seven editions since Ms Payne's win, there have been at least the same number of new female jockeys stepping up.
"It's something to keep working at," Ms Payne said. "We're definitely at a good cross-roads. Times are changing and it's really special."
Now a horse trainer, Ms Payne runs a stable with her brother and Melbourne Cup-winning strapper Stevie. Ms Payne said she loved working with the horses they had, in helping to give them a chance to be their best. She has also spent time working in an orphanage in Rwanda.
Ms Payne said it was important to give something back and she hoped to keep creating ways to do more good going forward.
