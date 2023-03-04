The support of loved ones, dedicated employees, and a passionate customer base has pulled the proprietors of a revered Mount Clear shop from the depths of despair.
That said, this enormous level of community care and commitment has been reciprocated by Noel and Marg Stewart, the owners and operators of Stewart's Bakery, for more than three decades and, in particular, over the past 14 months.
Stewart's Bakery, an institution adored by thousands, opened its doors again on Thursday, well over a year after an alleged act of evil - a suspicious fire - brought the Stewart family to its knees.
There is an air of excitement surrounding the rebirth, but a degree of anxiety as well.
"There are mixed feelings," Mrs Stewart said.
"We are excited, but apprehensive. People are going to expect it to be exactly the same so there's a bit of pressure on us to have everything up to scratch."
The physical entity that is Stewart's Bakery, first established at the Midvale Shopping Centre in April 1989, basically ceased to exist on January 8, 2022.
The store, which had provided generations with daily mouth-watering savoury and sweet treats, was all but destroyed by blistering flames, the usually pristine white interior charred beyond recognition.
However, the spirits of those inextricably connected to the enterprise from a bygone era of greengrocers, independent butchers, and other small business ventures could not be so easily defeated.
Admittedly, there had been an extensive period of trials and tribulations.
"It was the most unusual feeling to know part of you had been lost," Mrs Stewart said, reflecting on the decimation of the business.
"Because we had been in it for so long, it was like having another child.
"To all of a sudden lose that, with no income, it was pretty hard."
Yet now, the indefatigable Mr and Mrs Stewart are set to start afresh.
"We had days when we thought we shouldn't have done this, but we had to go ahead and do it," the formidable Mrs Stewart said of the climb back.
"It wasn't our choice for this to happen, but we were not going to be destroyed by something someone else had done."
Mr Stewart remains emotional to this day, the psychological wounds still raw.
A solitary tear runs down his right cheek when he considers the hand fate dealt.
The introverted patriarch continues to struggle to articulate his feelings.
"It will be nice when we get there," Mr Stewart said in the lead-up to the reopening.
"We will get there. I know we will."
The actual shop, rebuilt by Leonard Family Homes, is a retail phoenix arisen from the ashes.
For regulars, the layout will be similar, but the tiles glow, the display cases sparkle, and the registers are of the new millennium.
Out the back, advanced provers and ovens from the finest manufacturers, a far cry from the previous 34 year-old machines, are primed to produce delectable delights.
As one enters the store, one's eyes will be drawn to an impressive luminescent sign welcoming all and sundry.
The sign was daughter Victoria's idea.
It was when Mr and Mrs Stewart were in their darkest places that those closest to them came to the fore: eldest daughter Stacey, son Isaac, and youngest daughter Victoria.
When commenting on the role his family has played in this tale of resurgence, Mr Stewart once more struggles to put his thoughts into words.
"They were very supportive," the one-eyed Collingwood Football Club fan said, choking back tears again.
"That's about all I can say."
The Stewart children are fully conscious of the bakery's significance in many lives, including their own.
Stacey, who as a prep pupil would arrive at the shop after school and wait for her mother and father to finish work, is categoric when discussing the business.
"It's inspired my career," the chef said.
"Food is our passion."
Stacey is in awe of her mother and father.
"They were devastated to start off with; it was like losing part of the family," she said.
"But they are hard workers; they haven't given up.
"They have slogged it out and put up with every setback. That's how they have always dealt with life.
"With everything thrown at them, they just get back up and keep moving."
Isaac too knows full well the significance of Stewart's Bakery.
"It's our life," he said.
"There have been ups and downs, but we have been so lucky with it."
Isaac remains appreciative of his period at St Patrick's College, Stacey's time at Damascus College, and Victoria's tenure at Loreto College, educations which did not come cheaply.
"Mum and Dad have always put us first," he said.
"The bakery has helped us get what we've had. We never missed out."
Victoria, protective of her parents, siblings, her in-laws, and her in-laws' offspring to the last, a trait she believes she possibly inherited from her mother, asserts the fundamental importance of the family unit.
"We love to be together," she said.
"(Our parents) would do anything for all of us so, when the tables were turned we tried to do everything we could for them."
There have been times when the self-labelled baby of the family has had to hold her father in her arms.
"When you get older, you realise your mum and dad are always there for you, but you also realise they need someone there for them," a stoic Victoria said.
Victoria's admiration for her parents is almost limitless.
"They've been brave, strong, patient, and resilient. These things happen to those who can handle it."
While the backing from their children throughout their ordeal has been invaluable, the knowledge of their employees' reliance on them for their mental and financial livelihoods also drove Mr and Mrs Stewart to relentlessly push on.
"You can't run a business without staff," Mrs Stewart said, explaining why their workers continued to be paid and regularly engaged by their bosses over the past year.
"Most of our staff have been here for quite some time. We would never have been able to replace them."
Mr Stewart values his people.
"We wouldn't have been able to start up with new staff," he added.
In what many believe to be an era of entitlement and self-centredness, the Stewart's Bakery labourers defy current trends, with Mr and Mrs Stewart occupying a special place in their respective employees' hearts.
Sarah Page was 14 years and nine months when she began at the business.
She is now 31. It is the only job she has ever had.
"It always felt comfortable and like family here," Ms Page said.
"They've kept paying us for which I have been very grateful. They've kept us informed about everything that's been going on.
"They've really looked after us."
The energy which emanates from the diminutive character is palpable.
"I'm very keen," a gleeful Ms Page, looking forward to the glass door flinging open, said.
"We get back to a brand new shop, see all the customers again, all the new technology. It's the only thing I have ever known. I feel like part of the furniture."
An outpouring of support from the bakery's dedicated customer base has been the icing on the proverbial cake, further providing the Stewarts with incentive to continue.
"They've just been unbelievable," Mrs Stewart said of their patrons.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.