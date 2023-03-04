The Courier

Mount Clear's Stewart's Bakery celebrates reopening after fire

By James Couzens
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
The much-loved Margaret and Noel Stewart, with their extended family, are back in business. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

The support of loved ones, dedicated employees, and a passionate customer base has pulled the proprietors of a revered Mount Clear shop from the depths of despair.

