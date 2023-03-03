From professional soccer to chamber music to massive music festivals, there's plenty on in Ballarat this weekend - and there even more to come.
Ahead of two immense, city-wide celebrations - the Ballarat Begonia Festival and Daylesford's famous Chillout Festival - several other major events are coming to town.
This weekend, the angelic Seraphim Trio will perform at the Anglican Cathedral's Synod Hall at 2.30pm - for fans of classic music, it's a show not to be missed.
That night, the A-League makes a big return to Ballarat, with Western United will take on the Perth Glory at Mars Stadium and two-for-one tickets to get the whole family along.
Meanwhile, at North Gardens, Paul Kelly and Bernard Fanning lead a stacked bill, including Vika and Linda and Troy Casser-Daly with Ian Moss, for this year's massive Red Hot Summer Tour - tickets are still on sale.
There are also several exhibitions across the city, including a regional-first display of cutting-edge textiles at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, plus a unique exploration of Ballarat's laneways, and Sovereign Hill showcasing sustainable costumes.
For the following long weekend, the city keeps the party going.
One of Ballarat's longest running events, the Begonia Festival returns to the Botanic Gardens for a massive parade and celebration.
The gardens will be shut for the next week to prepare for the event, but expect a huge display of blooms in the Robert Clarke Conservatory, as well as markets, roaming performers, and presentations on gardening and cooking on the main stage.
The parade itself, with awards for the best community float, begins 11am on Monday, March 13.
Regional favourite Chillout will take over Daylesford for the long weekend as well, billed as four days of music, drag, and plenty more to celebrate the queer community.
The program boasts everything from Granny Bingo at the Palais-Hepburn, to speed dating, to a golf day, plus stacks of drag shows from the best performers in Australia.
Just out of town, Kryal Castle welcomes Robin Hood to do battle with the Sherriff of Nottingham, with live performances, face painting, and plenty of children's activities.
