A double feature of Pre-Raphaelite art and the Australian works influenced by the movement will exhibit in an exciting winter run at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours will show a collection of works never exhibited before in Australia and exclusively on loan to the gallery from Oxford's The Ashmolean Museum.
"These little seen artworks show a different side to the Pre-Raphaelites than the paintings that have been reproduced widely," gallery director Louise Tegart said.
"The exhibition includes works of extraordinary beauty, from the portraits the artists made of each other, studies for paintings and commissions, to subjects taken from history, literature and landscape.
"[It] exhibition ties in perfectly with the gallery's history."
The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood were a rebel group of artists emerging in the late 1840s in rejection of British Royal Academy of Arts' promotion of Renaissance master Raphael and, more broadly, contemporary art of the era which they saw as trivial.
READ MORE:
At the same time, Ballarat was growing as a goldrush town and Pre-Raphaelites Thomas Woolner and Bernhard Smith came to the goldfields to continue their careers and spread the word of the Brotherhood.
The movement's impact echoed through art history in Australia - and across the world - and still does today.
Pre-Raphaelite artist William Morris said, "what business do we have with art at all unless we can share it", and it is this philosophy upon which the foundation for the Art Gallery of Ballarat was built, seen in its founding motto; 'not for self but for all'.
Alongside Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours, exhibition In the Company of Morris will show historical and contemporary Australian artworks which drew influence from the Brotherhood.
Morris' works will feature with artists including Norman Lindsay, Deborah Klein, Elizabeth Pulie, William Strutt, Fiona Hiscock, Natasha Bieniek, Christian Waller, Napier Waller, Kate Rohde, Thomas Woolner, Bernhard Smith, Alice Muskett, Louiseann King, Stephen Bird, Janet Beckhouse and Emily Floyd.
The exhibitions will open May 20, 2023.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.