Ballarat Art Gallery's to show Pre-Raphaelite works from Oxford's Ashmolean in exclusive winter exhibition

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:00am
Gallery director Louise Tegart. Pre-Raphaelite works inset, top to bottom; Cloister Lilies by Marie Spartali Stillman, 1891 and Two Acolytes Censing, Pentecost by Simeon Solomon, 1863.

A double feature of Pre-Raphaelite art and the Australian works influenced by the movement will exhibit in an exciting winter run at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.

