The Courier
Police

'Trove' of gear allegedly stolen from Ballarat construction sites recovered by police

By Gabrielle Hodson with Alex Ford
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a 32-year-old Sebastopol man has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft, and he faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.