UPDATE: Police have confirmed a 32-year-old Sebastopol man has been charged with five counts of robbery and seven counts of theft, and he faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police have found a "trove" of almost $100,000 in allegedly stolen building supplies and appliances after a raid on a Sebastopol property.
Whitegoods, including three dishwashers, doors, power tools, and other materials were recovered, many with the original owners' addresses still tagged.
A specialist police unit from Melbourne removed a large set of front windows on the Edwards Street house. with detectives noting the 2.5 metre high stolen windows were incorrectly installed sideways.
Its removal left almost half of the front of the house with a gaping hole. open to the weather.
It comes after police said a man was arrested at 6pm Thursday.
On Friday, police were still on the scene cataloguing the "large quantity" of items, which also included a $35,000 one-of-a-kind concrete polisher allegedly stolen from Blind Creek Road last week.
The items have been packed onto police trucks and the owners and insurance companies informed.
It's understood the items and materials were allegedly removed from dozens of building sites across Ballarat and Cardigan over the past three months.
Detective Senior Constable Lee Tabbitt said even the doors of the property appeared to be stolen.
"We're removing bits and pieces that have been fitted to the house that are obviously stolen," he said at the scene.
"We found a lot of door handles not fitted correctly They're all doors that have been stolen from other premises and made to fit here. All the locks have been reversed.
"We've identified 27 separate addresses that have been affected and many of the items still had the original labels on them.
"We're sifting through that."
Officers removed fencing to take large items such as the sets of windows and heavy appliances.
There were also two kitchen sinks.
