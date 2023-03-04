I read with sadness and anger about the still deplorable state of student school buses in The Courier (Saturday February 25).
I can tell you that nothing appears to have changed since our children travelled by bus 30 years ago.
The bus company's response then was a very smug "we only have to carry them".
Our little prep girl was lucky that she found a lovely girl's knee to sit on for most of the journey and did so for five years. It would seem any reviews since the early '90s aren't worth the paper they were printed on.
Angela Rodoni, Invermay Park
I like to visit friends in Ballarat two or three times a year but am totally dependent on public transport.
When visiting Victoria, I am mainly based with relatives in Geelong. During my week in Ballarat I am based in Morgan Street, Sebastopol.
The trains from Melbourne are good but going from Geelong via Deer Park is not. V/Line coaches from Geelong to Ballarat are almost adequate with careful planning. But the bus network around Ballarat is poorly planned.
Buses are too infrequent and do not adequately connect when having to go into town and back out in another direction.
Yesterday, I returned to Brisbane from Geelong but apologised to all my friends in Ballarat for not visiting during this past fortnight as it was just too difficult for this old-age pensioner because of the transport.
Planners need to do some serious re-design of the bus routes and allow for a higher frequency or hardly anyone will want to use it. Geelong is easy to get around by bus, but Ballarat is difficult. Thanks for the service you do provide, but please make it better.
Phillip Smith, McDowall, Queensland
The Sebastopol bus (No. 24) down Edwards Street only carries one - and sometimes nil - passengers each trip. Really not worth the cost of the driver or fuel?
Bill Bahr, Sebastopol
Supermarkets are doing it tough. I recently noticed day-old bread not being marked down as it used to be but on the shelves to buy the following morning and lots of it. Of course it's fine to eat and who is going to notice the date on it anyway?
Last year after finding meat products several times at a different supermarket with incorrect weights on their packaging, I spoke to three managers and one even weighed the product in front of me which was out by 603 grams and that's with the packaging as well. I wrote to the supermarket in question but did not get a reply.
Again this year, there was a wrong label on chicken wings that had been crossed out but the price didn't change, so anyone buying them would have been overcharged.
It's bad enough when you find your sliced cheese has risen from $3.90 (February 2022) to $5 (February 2023), but it pays to read labels and dates and keep the B's honest.
G. Wilson, Wendouree
The proposed multi-storey development will block out the view of the iconic railway station and associated historic buildings from the Mair Street and Lydiard Street perspectives.
It will add another multi-storey (glass-house type) building in this historic precinct.
Graeme Scott, Buninyong
It was wonderful to see that the Head of the Lake was able to be held with the full support of the crowds of family, friends and others on Saturday after so many COVID disruptions.
However, I find it very disappointing that it was held on a Sunday rather than the usual Saturday.
I wonder what the reasoning behind this was when five of the schools involved are "Christian" schools?
It seems a shame to force students to choose between attending boat race and, for those involved, attending their places of worship.
In these times of youth disengagement and despair, being part of a meaningful, supportive group such as a team, or a church, are essential.
Surely we should be supporting our young people to do both, particularly if we identify as providing a Christian education.
Terri Creelman, Invermay
This behaviour from the council just shows how out of touch they are with the community. Ratepayers are on struggle street, the roads are a complete mess and public amenities are not safe. In no shape or form is this helping Ballarat residents. It is a free junket for councillors and must stop. The councillors should be investigated.
Dale Cowell, Delacombe
All aboard the Ballarat council 'Gravy Train'. Stopping at The Phoenix to pick up Cr Hudson, Cr Harris and anyone else needing a free holiday on ratepayers.
Cr Hudson acknowledges "the trips may seem trivial", can I add also a waste of ratepayer contributions.
This council continues to test my "friendship and cooperation agreement".
Rodney Clark, Winter Valley
After reading the article regarding the council's use of $50,000 in trips to Timor Leste, l am none-the-wiser of what was achieved.
Let's see, brotherhood got a mention - whatever that means - partnership and opportunities, cross-border relationships, and apparently we the Ballarat people can afford it and they can't.
That's why we sent our council representatives there. Or is that they didn't want to waste their money on a senseless trip to Ballarat?
Maybe they needed to spend their budget on something more worthwhile in their community. And l am always impressed how the Ballarat council always picks obscure countries to visit - Timor Leste, Iceland rings a bell. Do they throw a dart at a world globe or they just pick countries we don't know much about so we don't question it? Hope you enjoy your trip. Can't wait to see what was achieved.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat
It beggars belief that our councillors would spend ratepayers' money on trips to East Timor and Japan when most of our population are doing it tough, with many finding it hard to pay their council property rates. If they really feel the need to go to these destinations, why not pay 50 per cent of the cost from their own pockets as they will personally benefit from the experience?
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
