The Courier
Letters

Letters to the Editor: Ballarat residents on buses, council trips, and planning

March 5 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students cheer on their schools at this year's Head of the Lake. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BUS SYSTEM NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE

I read with sadness and anger about the still deplorable state of student school buses in The Courier (Saturday February 25).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.