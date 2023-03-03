OPPORTUNITIES and belief are two major factors Michelle Payne says can still change women's sport and continue to push top female athletes into the mainstream.
The same message goes for women chasing any dream.
More than seven years after her historic Melbourne Cup winning ride, was sharing her story once more with Loreto College leaders in a special women's day breakfast.
While humbled to become a Loreto Women in Time inductee - and at times clearly moved by the excitement her epic Melbourne Cup day still generates at the school - Payne's return was a really vital component of that belief.
A new generation of Loreto girls got to see Payne up close talking about her Loreto days, how mathematics was her favourite subject and some of the teachers who now teach them.
Payne was just like them once, a Loreto girl with big dreams.
The school breakfast, ahead of high-profile function duties in Melbourne, helps to inspire where determination and passion could lead. For many girls, this may not be to the same public heights but striving for personal best.
As Payne said, she was just "doing my best, trying to be the best jockey I could be".
Payne could see her older sisters setting the tone and "leading the way in such a tough world of racing".
Returning to Loreto is a way Payne can give back, even if never realising the extent to which her words and actions might make a difference.
In a similar fashion, 2018 Commonwealth Games javelin gold medallist Kathryn Mitchell has been known for low-key gym workouts at her old school Ballarat High, particularly during lockdowns. The Courier understands this definitely made a few aspiring young male athletes take note of how truly strong Mitchell is.
Olympic rowers Kat Werry and Lucy Stephan, a Tokyo gold medallist, teamed up as a pair to take on Ballarat's top schoogirl coxed fours in a special hit-out on Lake Wendouree early last year.
The seemingly simple things, in remembering where you come from, can make a huge impact in helping to raise up other women.
Payne remains passionate about gender equity, even now watching back her famous "get stuffed speech" from the immediate after her Cup victory: "They think women are strong enough but we just beat the world".
Even leading into the Cup, Prince of Penzance's owners were questioning her strength to ride. But Payne kept belief and pushing for her opportunity.
"Opportunities are everything. I remember growing up and my dad used to walk around the house saying the girls are as good as the boys, they just need the opportunities," Payne said. "I grew up listening to those words thinking we should be out there rather than facing what young girls might have thought - is that possible, is that true, something I could possibly dream about?
"I was really grateful to him for those simple words ...I think my older sisters would have thought the dream was too big to even think about the Melbourne Cup. Having followed them and watching what they did every day and getting out there and seeing it is really, really important."
The path is set for more women to follow.
