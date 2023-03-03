The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Michelle Payne inspires new generation of Loreto girls

Updated March 3 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hopefully Michelle Payne's determination and belief can inspire a new generation of Loreto girls that anything can be possible. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

OPPORTUNITIES and belief are two major factors Michelle Payne says can still change women's sport and continue to push top female athletes into the mainstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.