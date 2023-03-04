Tamzin Rasmussen is increasingly realising her work as a psychologist mirrors her own creative work as an artist.
"The more I explore my own creative work, personal processes and those of the people I consult with, the more I see that these processes mirror and support each other," Rasmussen said.
"Both represent an amazing unfolding of an individual's experience as well as a reflection of the common experience of being human."
Rasmussen, who has been practicing as a psychologist for 25 years, is holding her first solo exhibition in Soldiers Hill.
The last time she exhibited her works was while studying fine art in Ballarat from 1988 to 1990, majoring in sculpture and with a minor in painting.
The works in her exhibition, Elements, are inspired by experiences with the elements of water, earth, air and fire, and include pieces about the intimacy of domestic spaces.
Rasmussen said she was excited to share her abstract and multilayered artwork with the public after such a long time.
"I was doing paintings for a while because I love doing them and then I felt like it is like a communication with people. It doesn't make sense to not have it shared," she said.
"For other people to see the paintings and have their responses to them feels really important. It's an important part of the work otherwise it's like half a conversation."
Elements will be held at the Old Butchers Shop Gallery, 112 Seymour Street, Soldiers Hill, from March 4 to 26.
It will be open between noon and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment. Rasmussen's work will be for sale during the exhibition.
