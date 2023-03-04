The Courier
What's on

Ballarat artist Tamzin Rasmussen launches first solo exhibition at Old Butchers Shop Gallery

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Tamzin Rasmussen outside the The Old Butchers Shop Gallery, where her work will be exhibited in March. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Tamzin Rasmussen is increasingly realising her work as a psychologist mirrors her own creative work as an artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.