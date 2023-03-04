Ballarat hospitality stalwart Iain Gunn has left his share of partnership in the Mercure after eight years to "catch his breath" as the business revives post-lockdowns.
His move comes at a time when the industry across the region rebuilds under 'COVID-normal' conditions to a slow start, with Ballarat experiencing the quietest summer for tourist numbers in years.
But he isn't worried.
"People probably came out of COVID in a rush to get out and do things and get back to normal. Maybe they've just sobered up a little bit this last month or two," Mr Gunn said.
"We're not back to the levels we were experiencing pre-COVID ... but it's heading in the right direction and you look at the cost of living ... that bites into leisure travel."
Mr Gunn commended Sovereign Hill as a "major driver of tourists", including its work on the Rare Trades Museum, and said Ballarat would benefit from another major attraction: "Something that gives people reason to come to Ballarat for two nights and they visit both type-of-thing".
"There's been a general maturing in Ballarat's tourism offering ... people travelling to Ballarat now, whether it's on day trips or overnight, there's a wealth of good quality accommodation. There's an abundance of good places to eat. There's a number of things to do," he said.
Mr Gunn said it was "only a matter of time" before Ballarat saw an internationally branded hotel "along the lines" of luxury chains Novotel, Marriott or Hyatt, and noted the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be a key driver of infrastructure in the city and visitation in coming years.
"I would have thought naturally, regardless of the Commonwealth Games, there will come a time when Ballarat needs that type of [hotel] ... it may be later rather than sooner - or sooner, rather than later. I couldn't tell you, but I am looking forward to that day," he said.
Looking back over his time at the Mercure, Mr Gunn would like to thank the staff, customers and the people of Ballarat "for the memories".
