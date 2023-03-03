The next step has been taken to expand Boral's Dunnstown quarry, with the purchase and decommissioning of Howards Road.
Two adjoining properties in Yendon and Navigators have also been purchased - but the latest meeting of Moorabool Council was told the quarry expansion itself had not yet been approved.
"We now only have three years of reserve (bluestone) left," Boral Planning and Approvals Manager Liam Riordan said.
"Boral doesn't have formal authority to go south at this stage.
"Ultimately the reason we are going south is because it's in a special zone and we want to head south in the safest way possible.
"Closing the road means this is a single enclosed area."
Councillors voted unanimously to close Howards Road - which sits between the existing and potential future quarry - on the condition that nearby dead-end Hewittsons Road was extended about 500m to create access to Ditchfield Road.
This in turn would give locals access to a rail crossing over the Ballarat-Geelong freight line.
Councillors also voted that Boral seal the full 1km length of the extended Hewittsons Road to Australian standards before the order to discontinue Howards Road was granted.
No set timeline was set.
Mr Riordan said quarrying began on the existing Dunnstown-Yendon Road site in 1978 - and Boral had been operating it since 1981.
"This quarry makes one million tonnes of construction materials a year including material for road construction," he told councillors.
"We spent $6.7 million on local (businesses) - and pay $170,000 in rates a year.
"Boral also makes donations to the local community."
A report to the meeting said council wanted a 20m road reservation on the new thoroughfare, with a 4-6.2m seal, plus shoulders and table drains
Objectors said that if Howards Road was closed they were concerned about access to Navigators Road - and ultimately Ballarat and Geelong - as heavy trucks and machinery were not able to use the Navigators bluestone rail bridge.
Other objectors said Howards Road should be retained as it was a quiet road often used for walking and jogging.
Others said any closure would interfere with access to leased land and that livestock could no longer be moved along the road.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
