Ballarat residents could find themselves paying more for a trip to the doctor, as bulk-billing rates reduced by over 4 per cent in 2021-22.
As inflation impacts on clinics' ability to offer the service, there are fears people's health could be at serious risk as they struggle to find or put off seeing a doctor.
Patients in western Victoria bulk-billed all their appointments 55 per cent of the time compared to 59.2 per cent last year, which was less than in suburban Melbourne and Gippsland which ranged from 63.5 per cent to 74.3 per cent of the time.
Dr Vani Peddi, who started as a GP in Ballarat in 2011, said the number of bulk-billing clinics has been steadily dropping since then.
According to Dr Peddi, it's becoming unsustainable to run a purely bulk-billing clinic with the current rebate, so many clinics are transitioning towards mixed and private billing.
The current Medicare rebate is $39.75 and several bodies, including the Australian Medical Association, are calling for an increase to support both doctors and patients.
When the Medicare rebate was introduced in the 1980s it covered all overhead costs, but Dr Peddi said doctors were struggling to get by on the current plan.
She said GPs were affected by the cost of living crisis as prices of everything, from rents and electricity to wages and equipment, had skyrocketed in recent years.
This is forcing many clinics to abandon bulk-billing and charge patients an out-of-pocket fee.
Dr Peddi said the rebate, as specified by the AMA, needed to be increased to somewhere between $60 and $80.
"Most of the clinics are becoming private, and they have no choice because [not enough] funding comes from the government," she said.
"We don't know what will happen, we're in the same boat [as other clinics] like where do we go? If the rebate doesn't increase, we will have to move away from being entirely bulk-billing."
This would be a great shame for Dr Peddi who has bulk-billed her entire career as a GP.
She believes patients have a right to medical attention regardless of whether they can afford it or not, and fears people will begin to fall through the cracks as they avoid costly appointments.
Dr Peddi said if patients began to skip appointments, they ran the risk of mild illnesses becoming serious, which would heap more pressure on crowded emergency departments.
"The government should look after the GP clinics, they are the first lifeline and the first port of call for patients, it's where we pick up many diseases and conditions, and we start care at the early stages which is very important."
As many doctors transition to mixed and private billing, their patients who can't afford the expense are left behind, forcing them to find a new doctor.
Dr Peddi said this meant patients were not getting the ideal care, as they had to start their medical treatment again with a new person who didn't know their history.
This is something they have experienced at their clinic, as two doctors recently left to pursue different billing options.
For doctors who don't want to charge patients, many are trying to make up for the shortfall in income by increasing the number of patients they see.
Dr Peddi said this created more problems, as shorter appointments could lead to rushed doctors missing a patient's symptoms, or suffering burnout from longer working days.
"It's a catch-22 situation - do you spend more time with patients and mix-bill them? Or do you stay with bulk-billing?" she said.
"How long can we sustain ourselves? That's where we're sitting right now.
"We are at the edge, and we are saying 'how do we cover the cost on just Medicare rebates?' It's not functioning at all."
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners National Rural Chair Michael Clements said many regional doctors' only option was to increase fees.
He said doctors would not profit from an increase in the Medicare rebate, but it would make a big difference to how much patients had to pay.
"The patients need to have better rebates so that they can access us when they need to," he said.
"When we say we need to increase rebates, it's not so that we get paid more, because we're going to keep charging what we're charging, what the patient needs is better access to us.
"What's happening right now is a patient's access to a good GP is based on their wallet size, their bank balance, and their postcode, and that's just not the Australian way."
Associate Professor Clements said if rapid changes weren't made, the bulk-billing system could fall apart.
"I think we've seen the beginning of the end for Medicare," he said.
"Not only have we seen more and more practices leave Medicare now and just charge patients using the credit card, [but] we are unlikely to go back because we just don't trust the government."
"The government has broken its trust with Medicare rebates - six years of Medicare freezes burns."
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said the Commonwealth Government should be increasing doctors' pay, as well as training and recruiting more doctors.
"Families across the state, metro and regional, big communities and really small communities, are doing it incredibly tough. You just can't find a bulk-billing doctor and sometimes you can't find a doctor at all, whether they charge you a rebate or not," he said.
He said the current Medicare system was broken.
"It's a long way from what it (Medicare) was supposed to be, it was always designed to be a mechanism to keep people out of hospital, to keep well, to keep people healthy and make sure that it was free," he said.
"It seems to me there's less bulk-billing going on and these big gap fees are being charged and it's just not what Medicare was supposed to be."
Premier Andrews said bulk-billing and Medicare was the number one priority discussed at the last national cabinet meeting.
"We've got a meeting at the end of April and I'm confident there'll be some practical action coming out of that - there needs to be," he said.
Bulk-billing statistics were taken from the Department of Health's Medicare annual statistics, and didn't include appointments used for COVID-19 vaccination.
