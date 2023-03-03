The Courier

Ballarat public needs to improve behavior according to bus driver

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 4 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat bus network is in urgent need of a review. Picture file

A Ballarat bus driver has said it will take effort from the entire community to improve the city's flagging bus service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.