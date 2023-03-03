A Ballarat bus driver has said it will take effort from the entire community to improve the city's flagging bus service.
Sam, who would prefer not to use their real name, is a current operator in Ballarat.
They said the service wasn't working for several reasons, but everyone could help the network improve by being more respectful on buses.
Sam said if the public showed drivers more respect, it would make a huge improvement to the bus service.
At the moment, they felt operators were treated unfairly by passengers and other drivers on the road.
They said drivers rarely gave way to buses while trying to pull out from stops, which is against road rules, and greatly increases trip times.
While Sam also said students were not behaving on school services.
In February, The Courier reported on Ballarat's overflowing school services, but Sam said students had a role in improving the problem.
"It's exhausting to know that., even though you're doing your best to provide a safe service that no one cares or respects what you do at all."- Anonymous Ballarat bus driver
They said kids were not listening to drivers instructions, such as moving down the aisle to create more room for their peers.
Sam also said students were leaving huge amounts of rubbish on board the bus when they exited, which was disrespectful to drivers, and meant they spent extra time cleaning their buses at the end of each day.
"It's exhausting to know that, even though you're doing your best to provide a safe service, that no one cares or respects what you do at all," they said.
To improve the situation, Sam said Schools needed to run some educational programs for students on how to behave properly on the bus, and what impact their behavior has on drivers.
But, Sam agreed increased services would be important in improving the school commute particularly on the Alfredton route.
For buses to increase, Sam said more students needed to touch on their Myki while travelling, at the moment not many students are doing this, and it makes it appear there are few commuters on the bus.
If parents want more bus services to run, Sam said it was important for them to encourage their children to use their Myki passes, so data accurately reflects how many passengers there are.
According to Sam, safety is also a big problem on the network, for both drivers and passengers.
If people are to return to buses, Sam said it was essential to make it a safer place for everyone.
They said the behavior of certain passengers means many people are too scared to use the network, and necessary improvements include ticket inspectors based in Ballarat, an enclosed protective space for drivers, and increased Public Service Officers.
In particular there should be permanent PSOs based at the notorious Little Bridge Street stop.
"Some days when I'm turning right onto Little Bridge Street I start to get anxious when I see who's there," they said.
"Because, like it or not, you can't judge a book by its cover, but we know based on experience, [what their behaviour is like] and so I'll turn right into Little Bridge Street and my shoulders will sort of slump, and I'll think, please don't get on my bus, please don't get on my bus," they said.
Sam is the latest to vent their frustrations with the Ballarat bus service, after a number of people voiced their concerns.
Former co-worker Marcus Campbell told The Courier drivers were struggling with anxiety and panic attacks from the behavior of passengers.
While multiple people who couldn't drive because of health conditions said they were isolated by the deficiencies in the network.
These issues mean the City of Ballarat is campaigning the state government to urgently review the system.
Mayor Des Hudson said the current bus network wasn't fit for purpose, and it was important the people of Ballarat made their voices heard.
Given the many problems with Ballarat's buses, Sam said the animosity towards the network was spilling onto drivers who were the public face of the system.
"Hub and spoke is stupid, but it all ends up falling on us, because we are the public face of transport in Ballarat," they said.
The management aren't out there talking to the people, we are, management doesn't sit in the bus and watch what happens, we are, so we cop everything and we have absolutely zero responsibility to do anything about it."
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state government was constantly reviewing bus schedules and timetables to see if services could be improved.
"We have a budget every year, we made some election commitments around transport - we will honour all of those, the first step towards that will be in May in the state budget, I am happy to get Ben Carroll to come back to you if there are any further details he wants to provide," he said.
"I know we have added some additional night time services, which I think have been welcomed, but beyond that I have no bus announcements to make today, other than that review is not a set and forget, or you do it and come back five years later.
"We are constantly reviewing how we can make the public transport system better and better, there are costs involved with that. People getting to where they need to go, that is not a cost, that is a really important investment."
