Ten vehicles have responded to a bushfire near Morrisons that broke out late on Friday afternoon.
The bushfire was burning near Dollys Creek Track, 6km north of Morrisons close to Meredith.
Aircraft including the Black Hawk based at Ballarat aerodrome were despatched shortly before five pm to assist in the fight but later called off as fire units appeared to bring the fire under control.
The fire was burning in an area above the Moorabool River West near Hunt's Bridge campground.
At 5.02pm the fire was listed as Under Control
The wind is blowing from the south east and gusting to 35km/h.
No warnings were issued for the fire.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.