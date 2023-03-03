The Courier

Morrisons fire

Updated March 3 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ten vehicles have responded to a bushfire near Morrisons that broke out late on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.