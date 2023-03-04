BALLARAT researchers have found a way to "knock down" a protein that plays a lead role in fuelling ovarian cancer's aggressive spread.
A Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute team has discovered an inhibitor that when used with chemotherapy can dampen the MMPS protein in chemo-resistant cells. When the inhibitor is in use, the team is confident the cancer would be less likely to spread and would be a better treatment for ovarian cancer.
The team, including FECRI's head of ovarian cancer studies Professor Nuzhat Ahmed, honorary director George Kannourakis, Dr Ruth Escalona and Dr Jason Kelly detailed their latest findings in a paper published in journal Cancer Cell International.
Ovarian cancer is known as a silent killer, due to its vague symptoms and typically advanced diagnosis. On top of this, ovarian cancer patients commonly develop resistance to chemotherapy. One in two women with the disease do not survive five years. Every eight hours one woman dies of ovarian cancer in Australia.
Professor Ahmed said it was vital to keep finding new ways to tackle ovarian cancer and to improve treatment and outcomes for patients with the aggressive disease.
"Our research is important to understand the mechanisms of how chemo resistant disease develops and what makes this disease aggressive," Professor Ahmed said.
The next step in FECRI's research is to model this inhibitor in stopping the growth and progression of ovarian cancer. Doing so would allow for the work to progress to clinical trials.
FECRI is Australia's sole regionally-based cancer research hub. The institute receives no government funding and relies on community support.
Professor Kannourakis said the latest publication was a great example of the team's work on immunology and cancer.
