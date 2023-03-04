The Courier
Ford Ranger stolen from Cardigan-Windermere CFA

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 4 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:16am
The Cardigan-Windermere fire brigade raised funds to get this Ford Ranger. It was discovered stolen early Saturday. Picture Facebook December 2021.

Ballarat detectives are investigating the theft of a Cardigan/Windermere fire brigade vehicle.

