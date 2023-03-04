Ballarat detectives are investigating the theft of a Cardigan/Windermere fire brigade vehicle.
The white Ford Ranger vanished between 10pm Friday and 7am Saturday - and was later recovered by police in Haddon.
Police said the ute was relatively new and had been stolen from a brigade building on Remembrance Drive in Cardigan Village.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit is currently trying to determine if any other items were stolen or damaged at the time.
The full cost of the vehicle is estimated to be around $80,000.
The CFA said the dual-cab ute was partly-funded via community donations through the 2020-21 round of the VicGov Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program.
It provides $2 for every $1 of funding contributed by local volunteer groups - and documents show $53,333 was given to the Cardigan/Windermere brigade towards the cost.
Eligible agencies include the CFA, State Emergency Service, Life Saving Victoria and others.
Ford Rangers are generally used by the CFA as Forward Command Vehicles - a kind of 'mobile office'.
