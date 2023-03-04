UPDATE 2.30pm:
Volunteers at the Cardigan-Windermere fire brigade are sifting through their ransacked station to work out what's missing after a "disappointing" overnight break-in which saw a new ute dumped at Haddon.
"They're just A-holes. There are a few choice words I'd like to say but you couldn't print them," Captain David Backhouse said.
"It's probably taken 20 years to do all the fundraising for this equipment. We have an annual calendar drive.
"These thieves have come prepared and they have just taken what they wanted. They knew what they were doing and would have used tools to break in.
"It's disappointing and disheartening.
"You put your time and energy into things and someone just decides they want it more than someone else."
He said GPS data showed the crime probably happened around 4am Saturday.
Damage to the building included a broken rear window, smashed-in doors, locked cabinets broken open, a broken key safe and "every cupboard" ransacked.
The captain said at this stage missing items included a large generator, thermal imaging camera used to detect hotspots, Milwaukee cordless power tools, drills, angle grinders, tool kits and a pressure washer.
"They pried open a safe and took the keys to the ute. The Ford Ranger is still operational but we now have no keys at all. That made it difficult for the police and tow truck driver," Mr Backhouse said.
"The vehicle's had to stay in police hands - and we'll have to sort that one out on Monday.
"The thieves even raided the fridge and stole half a box of beer."
He said communications equipment appeared to be untouched.
Mr Backhouse was first alerted to the crime after seeing images on Facebook of the brigade's ute at Haddon - with items scattered and compartments left open.
"I've contacted other brigades because it could have happened in other places too," he said.
EARLIER:
Ballarat detectives are investigating the theft of a Cardigan/Windermere fire brigade vehicle.
The white Ford Ranger vanished between 10pm Friday and 7am Saturday - and was later recovered by police in Haddon.
Police said the ute was relatively new and had been stolen from a brigade building on Remembrance Drive in Cardigan Village.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit is currently trying to determine if any other items were stolen or damaged at the time.
The full cost of the vehicle is estimated to be around $80,000.
The CFA said the dual-cab ute was partly-funded via community donations through the 2020-21 round of the VicGov Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program.
It provides $2 for every $1 of funding contributed by local volunteer groups - and documents show $53,333 was given to the Cardigan/Windermere brigade towards the cost.
Eligible agencies include the CFA, State Emergency Service, Life Saving Victoria and others.
Ford Rangers are generally used by the CFA as Forward Command Vehicles - a kind of 'mobile office'.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
