WORKS are underway on two small shared loops in the northern section of Woowookarung Regional Park and remain on track to open by mid-year.
Parks Victoria area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan has confirmed the Fern and Cherry Ballarat walks were under development. These new trails add options in the park to the nation's first dementia-friendly forest and sensory trail which had attracted more than 27,000 visitors since opening in 2021.
Ms Rogan has been fielding plenty of interest from other park managers across Australia who were interested in setting up dementia trails for their communities.
Woowookarung's multi-award winning dementia trail has again been put in the spotlight with a visit from beloved national television show Gardening Australia, which screened on Friday night.
Dementia Australia advocate Anne Tudor said the experience was positive and helped to highlight the inclusiveness of the space, including for young children with Autism and sensory sensitivities.
"So many people use the dementia trail and it was really important we called it a dementia trail so we could normalise the term dementia - because the more people use the term dementia the easier it becomes to hear and say," Ms Tudor said.
There were more than 3100 people living with dementia in Ballarat, figures from before the pandemic showed. This number is expected to double within the next 35 years.
The 1.8-kilometre dementia trail is wide enough for two wheelchairs and a dog and is set to be included in a proposed 10,000-step trail network in the park. There are reflection points and sensory provocations, such as bush sounds via an app, along the journey.
IN OTHER NEWS
Parks Victoria promotes the 641-hectare Woowookarung Regional Park as created "by the people, for the people". Relatively young as an officially recognised park, Woowookarung was establushed in 2016 for clearer and safer bushwalking, trail running and cycling.
While there has been some clamouring for motorbiking, Ms Rogan said community consultation in creating the park did not show much support for motorbiking trails, however, motorbikes could be used on existing roads within the park for all motor vehicles.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.