Heritage Victoria wants feedback on the planned renovation of a school building near Trentham that dates back to the dawn of free education in Victoria.
The Little Hampton State School was a single-classroom building that operated from 1876-1993.
Plans lodged with the agency would see the Glenlyon-Little Hampton Road building exterior restored to its former glory, with the interior divided into office and studio spaces.
The owners plan to build a mezzanine home on the southern side of the school, while a school tennis court would be retained.
An impact statement submitted to Heritage Victoria shows the school had an attached residence in the 1920s.
It also had 19 students in 1948, 11 by 1951 and 17 by 1954.
Electricity was connected in 1961.
Records also show the school was in a poor state by the early 1980s and was hard to heat.
Current plans include splitting the schoolroom into three spaces, the widening of a rear window and the addition of two outdoor decks..
"Despite the potential to improve the thermal capacity of the space with the introduction of insulation to the roof space, walls and underfloor it is unlikely to be suitable for permanent residential use without substantial additional changes." Frontier Heritage said in an impact statement lodged with HV.
"The size of the building and the significance of the single open space interior does place limitations on the suitability for adaptation to a new use.
"To achieve the required floor area for a permanent residence, substantial additions would be required to the building which are likely to have detrimental impacts on the significance of the existing building.
"The size of the land provides the opportunity to construct an independent new building as the main residential facility and to consider alternate uses for the school.".
The schoolhouse was added to the Victorian Heritage Register in 1991 - and by 1993 declining enrolments meant the school was forced to 'merge' with Trentham Primary on the Trentham site.
The Little Hampton site later became a private home with a collection of old trams and train carriages that have since been removed.
According to the website Learning from The Past, the property was sold in April 2019 for $725,000 and again two-and-a-half years later for $935,000.
Heritage Victoria said the Little Hampton schoolhouse was a rare intact example of an '80-type' timber school - and built four years after the dawn of compulsory education in 1872.
People wanting to lodge comments with Heritage Victoria have until Tuesday March 7.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
