Ballarat cervical screening rates below state average

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 6 2023 - 3:30am
Cancer Council Victoria, known for its daffodils to raise awareness, is pushing for more women to consider a less invasive but highly accurate swab test for cervical cancer. Picture The Border Mail

A lesser known but less invasive cervical screening swab could be the answer to boost Ballarat test rates, which lag behind the state average in monitoring for the cancer.

