A lesser known but less invasive cervical screening swab could be the answer to boost Ballarat test rates, which lag behind the state average in monitoring for the cancer.
UFS medical nurse and cervical screening provider Emily Grant said most patients in Ballarat had never hear about what could be a game changer. Since July, all women and people with a cervix have been able to access vaginal swabs, instead of speculum examination.
The general COVID-19 pandemic drop in health checks and the remembering a five-year gap between pap smears are key factors in the low screening rate but health experts are also pointing to a widespread lack of awareness in access to the less invasive sample collection.
Ms Grant said the self-collection swab was as accurate in detecting the human papillomavirus, better known as HPV, and could be done in privacy in a medical clinic.
"For the first time in my career, I'm offering women and people with a cervix choices," Ms Grant said.
"Traditionally screening rates can be low among women who have had some traumatic history, such as sexual assault or a birthing injury. This is self-collection and people have self-control on how and when ...it decreases that fear and invasiveness."
About 55.5 per cent of eligible Ballarat residents had cervical screening between 2018-21, the latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare interim data shows. The state screening average is 61.9 per cent.
In Australia, over 70% of cervical cancers are found in people who have never screened or are overdue for screening.
Ms Grant said people "cannot muck it up" in taking the test: the swab can detect HPV anywhere in the vaginal region. It could also be collected during menstruation.
Self-collection allows people to collect their own vaginal sample in a private space at the doctors or other health setting using a swab.
Persons who are ineligible are those who have shown a significant abnormality in past screenings.
Cancer Council Victoria's head of screening and early detection Kate Broun reiterated how simple the test was to do. Ms Broun said this was a real opportunity for change, particularly in addressing this health inequity.
Regional Victorian women and people with a cervix are almost 30 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer than those living in major cities.
"Doing this one quick test every five years could save your life and now that there's self-collection you have a choice in how you do the test," Ms Broun said.
Meanwhile, UFS is about to launch a dedicated cervical screening provider service in Bacchus March from the organisation's main branch in town.
Ms Grant said in regional areas a lot of patients knew their general practitioners personally and often felt uncomfortable seeking cervical screening. She said self-collection would help and, with nurses more commonly trained to do cervical screenings, this can also help reduce wait times for an appointment.
Anyone who is unsure when they are due for a cervical screening is encouraged to ask their GP or nurse.
People can also search for a provider via Cancer Council Victoria's cervical screening directory.
