Emergency services head to paddock accident in Hepburn Shire

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 4 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:09pm
File. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Emergency services have headed to a steep paddock at Dean, where four people have been injured in a rollover.

