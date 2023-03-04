Emergency services have headed to a steep paddock at Dean, where four people have been injured in a rollover.
An All-Terrain Vehicle rolled at a property off Bowens Lane 4.30pm Saturday, initially trapping the occupants.
They were able to get free, but two required medical treatment.
Ambulance Victoria said two men - believed to be in their 30s and 60s - were being assessed for back and neck pain.
Newlyn CFA volunteers attended to assist paramedics.
MORE TO COME
