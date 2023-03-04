The BHBR Lawn Bowls finals have kicked off and our photographers have been there to capture some of the action.
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford was on the sidelines for both the BHBR Saturday Pennant Semi Finals, along with the BCA final round clash between Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat East.
Have a look in the gallery above to see all of the action. Who can you spot?
