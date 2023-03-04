The Courier

Ballarat-Redan wins back-to-back Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's premierships

Updated March 4 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:19pm
Ballarat-Redan after winning the BCA senior women's grand final. Picture supplied.

Ballarat-Redan has capped a dominant season in fitting fashion, cruising to a nine-wicket grand final win over Brown Hill to secure a second-consecutive Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's premiership.

