Ballarat-Redan has capped a dominant season in fitting fashion, cruising to a nine-wicket grand final win over Brown Hill to secure a second-consecutive Ballarat Cricket Association senior women's premiership.
After a stringent bowling performance restricted Brown Hill to 4-66, Ballarat-Redan openers Beth Taylor and Tessa Patrikeos wasted little time swinging the match in their side's favour - both retiring on 30 as the Two Swords reached their target with nine overs to spare.
Captain Emily McNeight was the pick of Ballarat-Redan's bowlers, taking 2-3 off her two overs.
For Brown Hill, it's a tough end to its first season in an expanded senior women's competition.
Lindsay Tucker was the Cowgirls' best performer in the grand final, notching 18 at first-drop.
Brown Hill was one of three clubs to join the competition this summer, alongside Golden Point and East Ballarat/Wendouree, who won the third-place playoff against the Pointies by 10 wickets.
It was the first time the BCA ran a women's competition with a full home-and-away fixture and finals.
