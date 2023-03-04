East Ballarat has stormed into the finals on the last day of the Ballarat Cricket Association regular season, rolling incumbent Napoleons-Sebastopol for 62 to dash its opponents premiership dreams.
Hawks' all-rounder Lewis Hodgins proved the match-winner taking 5-18 before posting 89 at the top of the order to see his side close its innings on 9-268.
Opening bowler Adam Eddy (4-15) played a handy supporting role while Rory Low notched his sixth half-century of the summer.
For Napoleons-Sebastopol, Viray Puspakumara provided a lone highlight, taking 5-63 in a valiant 23-over effort.
Having risen from fifth to third with the win, East Ballarat will now meet Darley in next weekend's semi-final.
Napoleons-Sebastopol 62 (L Hodgins 5-18, A Eddy 4-15) def by East Ballarat 9-268 ) L Hodgins 89, R Low 55, H Givvens 38; V Pushpakumara 5-63)
Wendouree star Cole Roscholler will enter finals a man in form, scoring 191 runs as his side confirmed its minor premiership with a big win over Buninyong.
The opener's 238-ball knock included 30 fours and two sixes as the Red Caps eclipsed its target of 106 and ended its innings on 10-423 - the highest score by any side this season.
After a subpar peformance with the bat in its previous match, Wendouree opted to spend the day at the crease.
Liam Brady (66), Liam Wood (52) and Ryan Simmonds (42) all seizing the chance to find form before finals.
Mitchell Tierney was Buninyong's best, taking 3-85 off 16 overs, with the Bunnies ultimately resigned to a winless season.
Wendouree will host Mt Clear in the semi-finals.
Wendouree 10-423 (C Roscholler 191, L Brady 66, L Wood 52, R Simmonds 42, T Batters 36; N Schiemer 3-69, M Tierney 3-85, E Giri 2-57) def Buninyong 106 (B Byrnes 36, S Peeters 5-26, T Batters 2-21)
Golden Point all-rounder Simon Ogilvie has celebrated a career-best performance for a second time this season, this time with the bat, scoring 137 as the reigning premier ended its season with a seven-wicket win against Brown Hill.
Ogilvie hit 11 fours and six sixes in his 114-ball innings, as a Manny De Zoysa (67*) half-century helped the Poinites end a middling season in style.
Only three weeks ago, Ogilvie took career-best bowling figures of 7-55 in a win against Naps-Sebas.
Earlier in the day, Ryan Knowles (75) notched a third-straight half-century but only found support from Shashi Fernando (33) as Brown Hill found itself dismissed for 181.
Captain Josh Pegg was the Pointies' best with the ball, taking 4-29.
Golden Point 3-226 (S Ogilvie 137, M De Zoysa 67*) def Brown Hill 181 (R Knowles 75, S Fernando 33; J Pegg 4-29, D McDonald 2-52)
E.J Cleary Medal frontrunner Dilan Chandima further enhanced his favouritism with a strong all-round performance, top-scoring with 69 before taking 4-35 as his Darley notched a 66-run win against Ballarat-Redan.
Chandima enjoyed a 98-run second-wicket partnership with Danza Hyatt (62) as the Lions stars found form before next weekend's semi-finals.
Contributions from Drew Locke (37) and Mitch Ward (35*) saw Darley close its innings on 6-261.
In response, Ballarat-Redan's middle-order impressed to recover their side from a shaky start, Jack Gilbey (73*) and Robert Hind (39) the best performers.
Ultimately a 6-39 collapse, triggered by Chandima, would be the Two Swords' downfall, the hosts ending on 8-195.
Darley will host East Ballarat in the semi-finals, as it eyes a fourth-straight grand final appearance.
Ballarat-Redan 8-195 (J Gilbery 73*, R Hind 39, M Riding 26; D Chandima 4-35) def by Darley 6-261 (D Chandima 69, DP Hyatt 62, Dr Locke 37, MJ Ward 35*; N Patrikeos 35*, M Hayes 2-39)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
