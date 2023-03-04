Victoria is one win away from capping a dominant Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one season with a premiership.
The runaway minor premier was a dominant victor in Saturday's qualifying semi-final, taking three of four rinks in its 90 (16) to 77 (2) win against BMS.
The rink of Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch, and Shaun Clark was Victoria's best performer, winning by nine shots.
BMS will now play Sebastopol in Sunday's preliminary final.
Sebastopol kept its premiership hunt alive with 88 (18) to 65 (0) triumph over Webbcona in the elimination semi-final.
The Kookaburras won all four rinks; the group of Kevin Lynch, Darren Mead, Rob Baker, and Will Matthews the most dominant with a eight-shot victory.
BMS and Sebastopol last met a fortnight ago, the former enjoying a narrow four-shot win.
It was an identical story in round eight, BMS winning by four shots.
