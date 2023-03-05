Victoria in box seat for grand final | BHBR Saturday pennant finals review

Victoria's place in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant grand final comes as no surprise to the rest of the competition, with the minor premiers continuing their winning ways on Saturday.
Victoria lost just one rink in its 13-shot triumph over BMS, making it a perfect three wins from three outings against the second-placed side.
Victoria's second and third rinks, skippered by Shaun Clark and Brenton Coad, were the difference on Sunday, with BMS taking the first rink and the final rink decided by just two shots.
It means the ladder-leaders are just four rinks away from wrapping up an incredible season, in which they lost just one game, by claiming the ultimate prize in Saturday's grand final.
Victoria will go head-to-head once again with BMS, after it managed to bounce back in dominant fashion against Sebastopol on Sunday.
Sebastopol won its way through to the preliminary final with a flawless 23-shot win over Webbcona, ending the fourth-placed side's season on Saturday.
The roles reversed in the preliminary final, however, as BMS won all three rinks in a sensational 46-point triumph.
