Western United coach John Aloisi says that it is important not to weigh rising striker Noah Botic down with any expectation-laden comparisons after the 21-year-old helped lift Western United to a crucial 2-1 come-from-behind win over Perth Glory at Mars Stadium.
A former winner of the Dylan Tombides Medal as Australia's best example of overall conduct and commitment among its junior international sides in 2019, Botic provided what would be the game-winner via a sweetly taken volley just before the half-time break on Saturday evening.
Since making his maiden professional start in round 13, the attacker has started six of United's last seven games, scoring four goals across that period.
"You don't want to put a ceiling on any individual, but we can't get carried away either," Alosi said.
"We can't say that Noah's going to be our next No.9 for Australia; he has to work towards that.
"I don't want any comparisons that he's the next this player or that player: he's Noah Botic.
"He's still learning the game, and we're trying to help him with that."
Entering the match second-bottom on the A-League Men ladder and with their finals hopes hanging by a thread, United suffered the worst-possible start.
Glory defender Jordan Elsey gave his side the lead in the 22nd minute, lashing home from close range after his initial header from a corner had been saved.
United almost responded immediately through James Troisi as the midfielder weaved through traffic and through on goal only to hit the side netting with his effort on goal.
It would be one of the former Socceroo's final contributions as he suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for a couple of weeks.
A five-minute spell right before the interval turned the game on its head.
United seized control and ultimately equalised via a Tongo Doumbia header from Neil Kilkenny's corner.
Alessandro Diamanti, who replaced Triosi, made a strong impact off the bench and found Lachie Wales with a superb lofted through ball in the final minute of stoppage time.
Wales controlled the ball magnificently on the run and spun a cross towards Botic at the back post, and the youngster did the rest, controlling the ball on his chest before thumping it past Cameron Cook to give United the lead right on half-time.
The Glory came out for the second half a side inspired, but the hosts were able to keep their opponents at bay.
United's biggest scare came just after the hour mark. A sharp bit of build-up play brought Glory attacker Salim Khelifi in the eyeball-to-eyeball with Jamie Young, but he could only fire his shot into the post before Young saved Jack Clisby's follow-up and Garuccio completed the defensive job with a clearing header.
United was able to hold on defensively while giving Glory plenty to worry about with its potency on the counterattack, as it held on for an important win, taking United from 11th to eighth on the ladder, just five points off a finals spot.
It was also the Green and Black's first win in Ballarat this season. United returns to Mars Stadium on Good Friday (April 7) when it hosts the Central Coast Mariners in what is shaping to be a pivotal game in its championship defence.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
