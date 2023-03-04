DOESN'T that sound familiar? Thousands packed the North Gardens for one of Ballarat's biggest concerts for a second consecutive year in an emphatic bounce back to normal.
Billing was packed with ARIA-award winning talent from Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika and Linda Bull to Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning and headline act Paul Kelly for this Red Hot Summer Tour edition.
Most fans were telling The Courier it was not about hearing a favourite - they were just loving the chance to be out for a whole Saturday afternoon and evening of great music.
Emily Smith said her trip to the Gardens was "last minute" after picking up some spare tickets, but it was definitely worth it.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Paul Kelly," Ms Smith said. "This is fantastic. I can't believe how many people are here."
Vin Armstrong and mate Tinny Fraser have made Red Hot Summer Tour an annual outing and said this year's concert had been simply "sensational".
"We're big Mark Seymour fans but they've all been good," Mr Armstrong said. "We come every year - it's such a good show."
Grace Molloy, sporting a Paul Kelly t-shirt and cap, was rapt to see one of her favourite musicians Paul Kelly take to the stage outdoors in her hometown.
Fans packed the stage front but plenty also staked their spots in chairs under the shade of towering trees on the venue boundary.
Each time a big hit sounded out from the stage concert-goers could not help but be lured up out of their chairs in what almost like a Mexican wave of people singing along and dancing.
Cheekily, there were also lots of families and friends making the most of listening to the music outside the venue in the nearby gardens and by Lake Wendouree on the balmy Autumn evening.
Red Hot Summer Tour promoted Duane McDonald confirmed this was another sold-out event. He was rapt with the incredible support - even the "beautiful" Ballarat weather turning on for the show.
