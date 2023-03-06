Ballarat's Georgia Amoore put together an MVP-winning tournament as her Virginia Tech Hokies won their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship on Sunday night.
Virginia Tech took down No. 4 ranked Louisville 75-67, which now sees the program earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
FUTURE DREAMS: ACC team-of-the-year honours for Georgia Amoore
The Ballarat Miners junior scored a team-high 25 points to go with her four assists and four rebounds.
"I started warming up and I saw familiar faces in whole student section who came down to watch us," Amoore told ACC Network.
"I appreciate it so much and it really did feel like home."
Amoore's teammate Elizabeth Kitley, the back-to-back ACC player-of-the-year, added 20 points of her own as the Hokies turn their attention to March Madness.
"I'm a bit speechless on the topic (of the NCAA Tournament)," Kitley said.
"We had a lot of goals coming in but to be honest that wasn't something we were really shooting for.
Amoore averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists throughout the tournament to be crowned the ACC Tournament MVP.
Her 14 three-pointers across the tournament broke the record for threes made in a single ACC tournament.
"It (three-point shooting) definitely spreads the floor out, I know that for us to be great I have to be aggressive and I don't think I was as aggressive at the start of the year," Amoore said.
"Just taking them when I see them and being confident when they go in really helps us."
Georgia Amoore led the way as her Virginia Tech Hokies advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game for the first time in program history, following a dominant 58-37 point victory over Duke on Saturday.
The Ballarat guard was the Hokies' sole player in double digits, scoring a game-high 24 points and seven assists, as Virginia Tech turns its attention to No. 4 seed Louisville on Monday.
It is Louisville's fourth appearance in the title game, heading into the clash winning eight out of its 10 past matches.
RED-HOT STREAK: Amoore catching attention with lights-out week
Coach Kenny Brooks had high praise for Amoore following the win.
"It wasn't pretty all the time, but I think that's the way they make the game. We had some really good performances and a very balanced attack but I thought Georgia hit some big shots for us making six three-pointers to really put us over the edge," Brooks said.
"We're not done yet. Very happy to be in the championship game, but our goal is to win a championship, so we're excited to get back and prepare for what's to come."
It was the Hokies' sixth triumph over Duke in their last eight match-ups, but first-ever win against the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament.
The win marked 10 consecutive victories for Virginia Tech as it heads towards the Louisville decider.
Virginia Tech centre and ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley spoke on the Hokies' red-hot winning streak.
"I think we really found our defense again. I think in the middle of ACC play we kind of lost that a bit," Kitley said.
"We weren't playing together or communicating very well, but once we made that a focus again, I think we've been playing a lot better and more together and just a lot more connected.
"That gives us better offensive looks and energy on that end."
Kitley narrowly missed out on a double-double in Saturday's win, finishing with eight points and 11 rebounds.
The No. 3 seed Hokies go head-to-head with Louisville in North Carolina.
