Georgia Amoore crowned tournament MVP as Hokies clinch ACC title

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
Georgia Amoore celebrates Virginia Tech's ACC Tournament title win over Louisville on Sunday night.

Ballarat's Georgia Amoore put together an MVP-winning tournament as her Virginia Tech Hokies won their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship on Sunday night.

