The Courier

Georgia Amoore advances to ACC Tournament decider

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 5 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Amoore is heading to the ACC Tournament final with Virginia Tech. Picture by Getty Images

Georgia Amoore led the way as her Virginia Tech Hokies advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game for the first time in program history, following a dominant 58-37 point victory over Duke on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.