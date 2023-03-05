PLANS for a 16-unit development near a former quarry in Ballarat's east are before City of Ballarat.
The proposal features all one and two bedroom housing on what is vacant land on the corner of Gale Street and Otway Street South in Canadian.
In their proposal, developers put forward "provision of smaller dwellings of this size have been consistanty identified as being in demand and in under supply in Ballarat.
Adjoining properties at 18 and 22 Gale Street each have seven established units.
Gale Street lies between major roads in Lal Lal Street and Elsworth Street East.
To the property's west is a former quarry, now filled in with water.
The property itself is a 3369 square-metre rectangle shape.
Eight of the proposed units will front Grant Street and will be in "attached terrace form" with single-car garages.
The other eight units will be part of a second stage in the proposed development with driveways coming off common land.
Each unit will be single storey and have varying facades "to reduce visual bulk and provide a sense of identity".
This follows a trend in proposals before council for greater infill and smaller housing plans, such as two eight storey high-rise buildings in Bakery Hill and 37 new townhouses and a community veggie garden built next to a former tip site.
A seven-story residential building as part of the proposed Ballaarat Gateway precinct, taking in what is now the Miners Tavern and F45 gyms sites in central Ballarat, went public last week.
Ballarat residents in well-established suburbs have been voicing their concerns such infill projects will completely change the feel and lifestyle of where they live.
