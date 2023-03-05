There are calls to set up a trail in Mount Egerton detailing sites in the elaborate bank robbery where Andrew Scott first adopted the name Captain Moonlite.
Buildings associated with the dramatic 8 May 1869 theft have long since vanished - but last week a map attached to an original police statement came to light, thanks to a "deep dive" at the Public Records Office of Victoria by Federation University's David Waldron.
"These sites linked to Captain Moonlite are all within walking distance of each other in Mount Egerton and I think we should mark them with some long-lasting quality signposts and information boards," the senior history lecturer said.
"You could also have QR codes on the signs linked to websites for more information - and we could print pamphlets that could be left at the (newly reopened) general store."
The London Chartered Bank of Australia was a series of rooms tacked onto the 'Tanner' building - a complex of shops and homes on the corner of what is now called Main and Recreation roads.
The building would have spanned several lots on the western side of Mount Egerton's main thoroughfare - including a 540 sq m paddock now up for sale.
Some locations on the victim's 1869 map still exist - including Church Street and the Mount Egerton Primary School (established 1856).
"We would love to find some photos of the Tanner building," Dr Waldron said.
"We're hoping maybe someone has something in their collection of old photos that might show what the bank looked like at the time."
He has reached out to the Ballan Shire Historical Society and other researchers hoping to team up and apply for grants.
"Andrew George Scott - Captain Moonlite - was certainly a flamboyant character," Dr Waldron said.
"At his trial for the Mount Egerton robbery (in 1872) he wore a black American-cowboy style hat tilted down over his eyes - and a huge black coat.
"Once he was in Ballarat Gaol he escaped almost straight away and got as far as Clunes before he was caught."
Dr Waldron said the Mount Egerton trail could be extended to other sites including Ballarat's former gaol (now Federation University TAFE), the Unicorn Hotel where he gave talks on the rights of prisoners - and Anglican churches in Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong where Scott was a lay-preacher before his 'Moonlite-ing'.days.
"From what I have found, parishioners have said a third of the church hung on to his every word, another third thought he was a liar and a braggart - and the rest thought he was just a great yarn-spinner," he said.
In 1879 Captain Moonlite led a gang that gained infamy in New South Wales.
Scott was hanged on 20 January 1880 after a shootout near Gundagai, where both police and gang members were killed - including a young man who was believed to be Scott's partner.
"My dying wish is to be buried beside my beloved James Nesbitt, the man with whom I was united by every tie which could bind human friendship," Scott said in his final letter.
"We were one in hopes, in heart and soul - and this unity lasted until he died in my arms."
The bushranger was buried in Sydney and in 1995 reinterred in a grave next to Nesbitt's at Gundagai.
** Anyone with information on the Tanner building or Mount Egerton bank should email Dr Waldron on d.waldron@federation.edu.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
