BHBR Saturday pennant semi final results ALL divisions

Gary Sheppard, Neil Morris, Alan Jones, Murray Gannon 19 d Wayne Pattie, Robert Edwards, Todd Blackburn, Ben McArthur 15
Kevin Lynch, Darren Meade, Rob Baker, Will Matthews 24 d Ross Brown, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Greg Blackburn, Matt Collins 16
Noel Sutherland, Craig Meade, Tim Beacham, Ian Warner 26 d Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur, Zachary Stewart 20
Fred Reus, Ian Hedger, John Garvin, Paul Lovell 19 d Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 14
Donna Leeson, Stephen Britt, Craig Ford, Haig Varcoe 18 lt David Schreenan, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 22
Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch, Shaun Clark 25 d David Andrews, Daniel Vagg, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 17
Paul Tudorovic, Shaun O'Loughlin, Barry Clark, Brenton Coad 22 d Stephen Byron, Graeme Inglis, Lindsay Trounce, David Berry 15
David Leeson, Debbie Gorin, Sunni Haynes, Noel Verlinden 25 d Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Travis Preston, Michael Storey 23
Julie James, Lisa Hanna, Allan Hegarty, Tom Chamberlain 18 lt David Watt, Peter Holt, Robert Burns, Rob Smith 25;
Brendan Byrne, Andrew Cairns, John Cullen, Lindsay Warne 23 lt John Ferguson, Stephen Johnstone, Peter Inglis, Grant Stewart 25;
Ross Morritt, Narelle Kinnersly, Heather Thompson, Ian Taylor 19 d Graeme Leishman, Jenny Watkins, John Johnson, Alan Long 17;
Russell Atkinson, Shane White, James Robinson, Garry Jones 22 lt Dianne Van Tienen, Rosemary Murphy, Judy Johnston, John Ross 23
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 24 d Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 14;
Peter Cameron, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 17 lt Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Peter Considine 34;
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 12 lt Geoffrey Jenkins, Darren Brown, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 23;
Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 27 d Dean Nichols, Brian Croft, Gregory Plier, Jacob Croft 14
Judith Lindsay, Linda Johannsen, Kevin Burgess, Paul Harris 11 lt Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Jeff Ryan, Dave Lindsay 19;
Michael Phyland, John Maher, Daniel (Danny) Haintz, Anthony (Tony) Trigg 11 lt Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Jeff Ryan, Dave Lindsay 23;
Dianne Hampson, Karen Pearcey, Antonius Kuypers, Michael Hampson 22 lt Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Jeff Ryan, Dave Lindsay 29;
Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 31 d Luke Prenderdast, Julia Holton, Jeff Ryan, Dave Lindsay 14
Robert Vance, Janine Roberts, Bryan Coutts, John Peddlesden 15 lt Sebastopol 2 (Ian Harvey, Cecil Deans, Shayne Bottrell, Gary Green) 22;
Richard Bice, Peter Oxlade, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 29 d Helen Sculley, Bryan Cassells, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 11;
Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 14 lt Geoffrey Worsley, Anthony Walsh, Michael McDonnell, Scott Roberts 29; John Hoffmann,
Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 21 d William Candy, Stephen Cassells, Derek Wren, John Hofstra 16
Coral (Joan) Dunn, Stuart (Stu) Neish, Nicolas (Nick) Ravenscroft, Wilson (Bill) Anderson 18 d George Dailly, Robert (Rob) Anning, John Symons, Terry Bond 16;
George Dailly, Robert (Rob) Anning, John Symons, Terry Bond 18 d Ron Saw, George Pyke, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 15;
Neville Thornhill, William (Bill) Searle, Keith Andrews, Colin (Col) Neve 14 lt Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Peter McDougall, Neil Capuano 21;
Patricia (Trisha) Cole, Suzanne (Sue) Cassells, David (Dave) Cassells, Joseph (Joe) Hayes 15 lt Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 26
Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 21 d John Giblett, Mark Templeton, Graeme Barnett, Dale Salmi 15;
Rick Sloan, Greg Heverin, Bradley (Brad) Coffey, Marcus Darley 18 d Ron Hutchinson, Leigh Yates, Daryl Sparkman, Edward Harwood 15;
Michael (Mick) Conroy, Scott McConnell, John Mullane, David O'Hanlon 24 d Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 8;
Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Christopher (Chris) Love, Paul Braybrook 17 lt David Denham, Walter (Wally) Slocombe, Kevin McGrath, Richie Bissett 30
Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Peter Muller, Robert Beaston 27 d Logan Mattei, Rory Brown, Tony Spiers, Mick Brown 14;
David Ford, Brian Bellingham, Arthur David, John Berriman 19 lt Ian Antonio, Ken Taylor, Alan Gervasoni, Alexander Parker 21;
Kelvin Jarvis, Barry Huebner, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 21 d Robert Norman, David Head, Roger Parker, Garry Bowden 18;
Kristine Slater, Michael Walsh, Val Wilckens, Darren Britt 28 d Phil Hoey, Garry Turner, Leslie Ayres, Terry Simpkin 12
Julie Brown, Ronald (Ron) Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 26 d Patricia Birch, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, James (Jim) Paton 13
David Jones, Neville Punshon, Maxwell (Max) Medwell, John Cheswick 17 vs Alan Hawkes, Jason Pring, Sally McCracken, Adrian Graham 17
John Ryan, Steve Turner, John Copeman, David Pratt 15 lt David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Edward (Eddie) Harman, Kenneth (Ken) Birch 18
Daryl Mitchell, Christine (Chris) Medwell, Jeffrey (Jeff) Sculley, Ian McBain 15 lt Jeffrey Clack, Cheryl Magrath, Kathleen McKenzie, Charles Bolte 22
Joseph (Joe) Molloy, Michael (Mick) McDonald, William (Bill) Harrison, Paul Molloy 20 d Robin McGloin, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Philip (Phil) Brough 19
Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Anthony (Tony) Briody, Robert (Bobby) Williamson 23 d Judith (Judie) Matthews, Ian Clyne, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 17
Dylan Hinchliffe, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 25 d William (Bill) Lawrence, Rodney (Rod) Knight, Trevor (Trev) Sullivan, Peter Fletcher 18
Tania Carland, Kenneth (Ken) Fraser, Peter (Goldy) Goldsmith, Lyle (Horrie) Stevens 16 lt Peter Serno, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan, Beryl Flynn 21
Barry Harris, Neil Ellard, Adrian Venville, Peter Squire 14 lt Alex McCulloch, Xavier Hanrahan, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 20;
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Anthony Braybrook, Ian Russell 12 lt Jo Frawley, Noel Kennedy, Ivan Vogele, Jayson Frawley 14;
Richard-Paul Holt, Ivan Annear, Shane Manley, Colin Duffy 12 lt David Thornton, Barry Macklin, Michael Spratling, Graeme Diamond-Keith 31;
Ralph White, Mark Walsh, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 16 lt Sandra Kennedy, Danny Irvin, Jacky Steenhuis, Dale Tonkin 18
Wanda Bourke-Finn, Lindsay Johnston, Robert Rhodes, John Cuthbert 24 d Howard Reynolds, Boyd Browning, John Harvey, Gordon Crotty 20
John Ferris, Albert Chapman, Ros Capuano, Gary Ryan 18 lt Margaret Cassells, Jennifer (Jenny) Meade, Travis (Trav) Meade, Neil Brown 20
Carole Bellingham, Ray Walsh, Graeme Buchanan, Barry Ward 22 d Barry Donovan, John Kidney, John Tuender, Stephen (Steve) Martin 14
Geoff Wilson, Ian Willowhite, Amy O'Loughlin, Albert Reus 34 d David Parkinson, Barry Fraser, Norman (Norm) Johns, William (Bill) Loader 15
William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo, John Young, Peter Brough 23 d Keith Davidson, Maureen Peach, Noel Biggin, Shane Britt 18
Howard Smith, Terry Kinnersly, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 21 d Owen Dunne, Gordon Lucas, Bill Moy, Alan Rickard 18
Keith Prebble, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 19 drew with Nathan Biggin, Paul Clayson, Stephen Kay, John Shannon 19
Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, John Dellavedova, Joshua Polson 11 lt Kerry Knight, Dennis Radisich, Garry Christie, Craig Uthenwoldt 29
Maureen Lynch, Michael Nikolic, David Luke, Allan Uthenwoldt 20 lt Christopher Sherry, Bruce Kerr, Kenneth McClelland, Wayne Mitchell 21
Sandy Orr, Judy Alexander, John Tansley, Joseph (Joe) Arnold 17 lt Harry Sands, Katrina Panosh, Ross McCallum, Timothy Sands 21
Anne Poulton, Jody McKenzie, Warren McLean, Colin Gibson 17 lt Ian Kelly, Tim Van der Ploeg, Ann Gull, Peter Reeves 26
Bev Quick, Darren Hemming, Colin Cox, Hamish Adams 20 d Helen Hovey, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Frank Sultana 12
Jeff Gilchrist, Adrian Haywood, Olive Gunnell, John Brinkley 22 d Marita Beames, Bernice Parnell, Shane Molloy, Bill Bridges 13
Jacki Metcalf, Conner Chatham, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 24 d Narelle Smith, Terrence Gillett, Jack Forsyth, Thomas Gallagher 23
Trevor Johnston, Zoe Watson, Russell Hateley, Catherine Phillips 8 lt Vivienne Drew, Ken Emmett, Megan Morris, Ann Topp 23
Scott Jordan, Christine Harvey, Maxwell Walters, Mathew Voss 15 lt Anne Anthony, Ian Price, Edmond Morris, Graeme Anthony 22
Joan Field, Graeme Hamilton, Halcyon Bell, Darryl Grant 21 d Jaxon Hunt, Lee Hind, Craig Drewer, Frank Kitchingman 19
Stephen Spicer, Janice Hendy, Michael (Mike) Tate, David Robb 27 d Annabella Croft, John Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 20
