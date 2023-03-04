The Courier
Match Report

BHBR Saturday pennant semi final results ALL divisions

By Staff Writers
Updated March 5 2023 - 12:36pm, first published March 4 2023 - 6:00pm
DIVISION 1

SEBASTOPOL 88 (18) DEF WEBBCONA 65 (0)

Gary Sheppard, Neil Morris, Alan Jones, Murray Gannon 19 d Wayne Pattie, Robert Edwards, Todd Blackburn, Ben McArthur 15

