Cinnamon fungus threatens species but planes could save the homes of our tiniest native critters

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Jessica Miller from the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority checks out the pilot's seat at Ballarat Airport with consultant Dr Barbara Wilson, Field Air Group General Manager Stephen Holding and chief pilot Stephen Rossington. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A team of Ballarat aviators has been chosen to carry out experimental spraying over Western Victoria that could save some of our most threatened native mammals.

