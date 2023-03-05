The Courier
Grassroots push for more unity in defence force veterans support in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 6 2023 - 5:30am
Defence and Veterans Legal Service's Steven Baras-Miller and Karla Randle, Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre's Andrew Hamilton and Legacy veterans liaison officer Adam Kent unite to raise greater awareness for veterans community support. Picture by Adam Trafford

THERE is a need to break the perception of veterans as only being old, frail diggers, if we are to better help all returned servicemen and women in our community, veterans advocates say. Often, young veterans struggle themselves with the concept.

