Three-car crash blocks traffic on Glenelg Highway

BALLARAT Highway patrol police and paramedics are waiting for air ambulance to land on Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve in Smythesdale after a three-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
The Courier understands no-one is in a life-threatening condition but police said they believed some of those involved in the crash were elderly.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed six people are being assessed for injuries.
Part of the Glenelg Highway remains blocked in both directions. Hamilton-bound traffic is being diverted down Careys Road.
The incident occured near the Scarsdale cemetery about 3.40pm.
Conditions have become difficult with strong winds and rain.
A three-car crash is slowing traffic on the Glenelg Highway near the Scarsdale cemetery.
The three car accident was first reported at 3.42pm on Sunday.
The three cars are believed to include a Hyundai i30 and Ford Everest SUV.
Country Fire Authority crews from Linton, Cape Clear and Ballarat and more have been called to the scene, as have Fire Rescue Victoria crews from station 68 (Ballarat City).
It is understood Ballarat firefighters have been forced to cut a driver free from the Hyundai.
