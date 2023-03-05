The Courier
Updated

Three car collision blocks Glenelg Highway, south of Ballarat

Updated March 5 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the crash site near the Scarsdale Cemetery Reserve. Picture supplied.

UPDATE 6.30pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.