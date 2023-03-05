UPDATE 6.30pm:
Paramedics have treated six people for injuries after an horrific three-car smash on the Glenelg Highway, north of Scarsdale.
Emergency services were alerted at 3.42pm Sunday - and 51-year-old Lucas woman later flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the driver was the sole occupant of a Hyundai i30.
They believe the vehicle collided with a Kia Carnival before colliding again with an oncoming Ford SUV.
Officers said the driver and passengers of the Kia were not badly injured, nor was the Ford driver.
A passenger in the Ford was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.
The crash happened in an 80kmh zone opposite the Scarsdale Cemetery Reserve, with the highway blocked in both directions for at least two hours.
Conditions for emergency personnel at the site became difficult as a cool change swept in, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
CFA crews from Linton, Cape Clear and Ballarat were called in as well as firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 68), Highway Patrol police and MICA paramedics.
The air ambulance landed on the Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve oval in Smythesdale in windy conditions.
Police want anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
UPDATE 4.50PM
BALLARAT Highway patrol police and paramedics are waiting for air ambulance to land on Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve in Smythesdale after a three-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
The Courier understands no-one is in a life-threatening condition but police said they believed some of those involved in the crash were elderly.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed six people are being assessed for injuries.
Part of the Glenelg Highway remains blocked in both directions. Hamilton-bound traffic is being diverted down Careys Road.
The incident occurred near the Scarsdale cemetery about 3.40pm.
Conditions have become difficult with strong winds and rain.
EARLIER 4.15pm
A three-car crash is slowing traffic on the Glenelg Highway near the Scarsdale cemetery.
The three car accident was first reported at 3.42pm on Sunday.
The three cars are believed to include a Hyundai i30 and Ford Everest SUV.
Country Fire Authority crews from Linton, Cape Clear and Ballarat and more have been called to the scene, as have Fire Rescue Victoria crews from station 68 (Ballarat City).
It is understood Ballarat firefighters have been forced to cut a driver free from the Hyundai.
More to come.
