A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital following a two-car collision at Lethbridge on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the Midland Highway, Perdrisat Road intersection about 7am, with reports a person may be trapped in a vehicle.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics assessed five people at the scene.
A woman in her 60s was taken to Geelong Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.
