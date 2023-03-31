Victory Star Fitness gym owner Victor Nagbe, who currently holds the Super Welterweight title, is back in action on Saturday.
The undefeated Ballarat-based boxer is locked in ahead of his Eatons Hill bout with Dan Hill.
It will be Nagbe's first fight since October, in which he came out on top against well-respected fighter Adrian Rodriguez.
The Courier visited Nagbe at Victory Star Fitness as he prepared for the April 1 showdown.
Ballarat-based professional boxer Victor Nagbe already knows how Saturday night will play out.
"I know the outcome, I know how the fight will end and it's with me with my hands up high," Nagbe said.
The Australian Super Welterweight Champion is preparing to retain his title against fellow-undefeated boxer Dan Hill.
HOMECOMING: Nagbe back in Ballarat with prized possesion.
Since clinching the title in October, Nagbe has appeared more at peace with both his mind and training, as he turns his attention to four weeks' time.
"I'm feeling great, things are coming into place and I can't really complain," Nagbe said.
"I'm always staying on top of things, I've always got to be ready, for me it's not the physical side of things but more the mental side.
"I'm in my best state of mind at the moment."
Nagbe became the national champion in his October fight against Adrian Rodriguez, moving to a 4-0 unbeaten professional record.
"Winning the belt is a pride but keeping it is a bigger pride," Nagbe said.
"My pride was winning the belt which I worked so hard for and I will keep it.
"I was once the hunter, now I'm the hunted, but it never feels like anyone can hunt me, I feel like I'm always hunting."
Nagbe, who relocated from Melbourne to Ballarat in 2016, has been running Victory Star Fitness for almost four years.
The ever-growing Ballarat boxing community that Nagbe has helped build boasts a family-like atmosphere, with all fighters eager to show their support for each other.
BRING YOUR BEST: Nagbe secures maiden Australian title.
"I'm really grateful to the people of Ballarat especially the Victory Star community," Nagbe said.
"The support has been unbelievable from not only staff but people in Ballarat as well.
"I'm very, very blessed to have these people behind me, I'm honoured to be representing Ballarat in general."
With him in his corner is legendary trainer Tony Salta, who has earned plenty of praise from Nagbe.
"Tony is one of the best, just the connection we have and our ability to understand each other," Nagbe said.
"I don't just see him as a trainer, I see him as a mentor and father figure.
"I'm blessed to have someone like him in my life."
Geelong-based Salta was fully focused as the pair prepares for fight camp.
"He's looking great as always," Salta said.
"Because Victor doesn't have a particular style, what we're doing now is just working to our opponent.
"Whatever our opponent brings to the table, we'll adjust to him."
Nagbe battles Dan Hill on April 1 at Eatons Hill Hotel.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.