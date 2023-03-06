The Courier

Hammer court waste fire

Updated March 6 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four firefighting units have brought a fire in an industrial area in Wendouree near Creswick Road under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.