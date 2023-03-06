Four firefighting units have brought a fire in an industrial area in Wendouree near Creswick Road under control.
The fire is believed to be burning in a waste heap at an industrial property on Hammer Court near Coronet Street.
There is no threat to the community but nearby business and residents have been asked to stay informed as smoke may be visible in surrounding areas.
The fire was listed as safe at 1.47pm.
The Advice message issued at 1pm for Invermay Park and Wendouree notes.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
