Place in Tuesday's finale on the line | BHBR Midweek pennant preliminary final preview

Just three sides remain in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant, with grand finalists locked in following Tuesday's preliminary final clash between Victoria and Midlands.
Midlands secured a preliminary final appearance following a flawless outing against reigning premiers City Oval last week.
"We're in good shape, we're very confident when we go out to play," Midlands' David Speechley said.
"Victoria will be very tough to beat. It is a very open competition.
"After a long season it is good to be one of the final teams having a crack for the premiership."
Midlands' place in the finals was not locked in until the final round of the season, but now it sits one win from a place in the grand final.
"We're excited, there was a big crew of Midlands supporters for both divisions on Saturday," Speechley said.
"We're expecting a similar following on Tuesday as well.
"We're quietly confident but we're not overly confident, we're just happy to be here in finals."
Victoria comes into the clash following a semi-final defeat to BMS, which awaits the winner from Tuesday's fixture.
"All the players are very excited, we'll see what Tuesday brings," Victoria team manager Max Philipson said.
"It should be a very good match-up, the best team will triumph on the day and hopefully go on to bigger and better things."
The minor premiers split their two matches against Midlands this season.
"Midlands are a very competitive side," Philipson said.
"They've always been a good team, hopefully we can come out with a win but across the board it's going to be very close."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
