The Courier
Preview

Place in Tuesday's finale on the line | BHBR Midweek pennant preliminary final preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Debbie Gorin

Just three sides remain in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant, with grand finalists locked in following Tuesday's preliminary final clash between Victoria and Midlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.