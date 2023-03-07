The Courier

Grace Kelly leads BRAC medal haul in open women's 100m

Updated March 7 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Kelly - pictured at the Ballarat Gift Carnival this year. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat Harriers sprint sensation Grace Kelly has further added to her reputation as one of Australia's best junior track athletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.