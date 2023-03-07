Ballarat Harriers sprint sensation Grace Kelly has further added to her reputation as one of Australia's best junior track athletes.
The Warrnambool 17-year-old raced to gold in the state open women's 100m at Lakeside Stadium at the weekend.
Kelly, who has also enjoyed success on the Victorian Athletic League circuit in her young career, went into the Victorian Track and Field Championships with gold medals at the Victorian Country and Victorian Junior championships already under her belt, but this is her first open title.
Wendouree's Lachlan O'Keefe took gold in the under-20 men's high jump.
Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre competitors were also prominent in para events on the track and field.
James Pendred won two championships and his sister Louise one, while Kirstie Newcombe also captured gold.
All three Wendouree members won medals of more than one colour.
In addition to her gold open para women's 200m. Newcombe earned one silver and three bronze.
James Pendred also finished with one silver and Louise Pendred took home two bronze medals.
BRAC athletes collected 23 medals at the three-day championships, which started on Friday with an evening session.
