Chloe Kinnersly has had a well deserved win in the Maribyrnong Gift.
The 120m success on Sunday ended a run of near misses at Victorian Athletic League meetings for the ultra consistent Ballarat youngster, who started off 9.75m.
It was her sixth Gift final appearance in as many weeks, following a fourth at Wangaratta, second at Beachside, seventh in Ballarat, second at Keilor and third at Castlemaine.
She was also a finalist at Rye earlier in the year.
