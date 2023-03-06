The Courier

Michelle Payne charged over test results from Bendigo Cup meet

Updated March 6 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 9:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat racing icon and Melbourne cup-winning jockey will again be asked to explain herself to the Racing Victoria tribunal following a reported positive test of a horse she trained and rode in Bendigo last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.