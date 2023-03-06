Ballarat racing icon and Melbourne cup-winning jockey will again be asked to explain herself to the Racing Victoria tribunal following a reported positive test of a horse she trained and rode in Bendigo last year.
Racing Victoria Stewards charged Michelle Payne, as the trainer of Jukila after she won Race 3 at Bendigo on 26 October 2022.
The charges relate to a positive detection of a prohibited substance in sample taken from horse at the race meeting.
The Horse fronted to run in Race 3 the No Fuss Event Hire event at Bendigo's big race day, , when Dexamethasone was detected in a pre-race urine sample taken from the horse.
The presence of Dexamethasone above the relevant threshold was detected in both the sample by Racing Analytical Services Limited and in the reserve sample by the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory.
Racing Victoria describes dexamethasoneis as a synthetic corticosteroid used as an anti-inflammatory agent. Corticosteroids also have immunosuppressive properties and are used in horses to treat a range of conditions including allergic skin conditions, respiratory disease, musculoskeletal inflammation and inflammatory conditions of other body systems as well as immune-mediated diseases.
While dexamethasone is registered for use in horses it is a prohibited substance under the Australian Rules of Racing and must not be detected in a sample taken from a horse at a race meeting or trial.
Michelle Payne told The Age the horse had had a sinus problem that had been treated with the drug in the past.
But Ms Payne said this may have led to the detection over the threshold in the horse Jukila and she was cooperating with racing authorities.
"It's just a learning curve for me to give extra time to what is recommended. Obviously, you're trying to be your best and do everything for the owner and the horse, but you've just got to be super careful," Payne told The Age.
"I should have probably contacted an RVL vet ... it's better to be safe than sorry."
The charge issued against Ms Payne will be heard before the Victorian Racing Tribunal on a date to be fixed.
The latest accusations by RV follows charges laid in October stemming from a race day in July.
Those two charges related to an administration of medication on race day and an alleged failure to keep correct records over Sky Horse, after it was alleged she directed her staff to administer Omoguard oral paste .
The horse was entered to run in Race 6, the Hygain Winners Choice Handicap, at the Ballarat racecourse but was withdrawn by the stewards.
Under the provisions of Australian Rules of Racing the drug cannot be administered without the permission of the stewards.
With AAP
