Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car on the Western Freeway at Mitchell Park.
There are reports the front of the car had been severely impacted, but the driver is conscious and no one is trapped.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Dowling Road, a unsealed north south road that crosses the freeway near the saleyards.
It is a standard crossroad with no lights and a dividing island in between lanes.
The smash was first reported at 7.34am Tuesday.
Eastbound lanes remain blocked to traffic at 8.05 and there a large amount of congestion with Melbourne bound trucks line up behind the crash with kilometres
Paramedics are at the scene but it is not yet known if he driver of the blue hatch is injured.
Firefighters have also been called in from Cardigan-Windermere CFA and Lucas (FRV station 68).
Lucas crews are currently cleaning up the fuel spill from the crash.
MORE TO COME
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
