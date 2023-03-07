The Courier
Sports Affairs

Ballarat Clarendon College eyeing prized triple crown following State Championship success

By Edward Holland
March 7 2023 - 1:00pm
Ballarat Clarendon College's Head of the Lake winners James Tippett (cox), Alexander Grove, Tristan Nijhof, Lachlan Clark and Jock Quartermain. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Clarendon College's girls and boys coxed fours will be out to complete a triple crown at the Australian Rowing Championships in Western Australia, following a successful weekend at the State Championship Regatta.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

