Ballarat Clarendon College's girls and boys coxed fours will be out to complete a triple crown at the Australian Rowing Championships in Western Australia, following a successful weekend at the State Championship Regatta.
The open boys crew, consisting of Alexander Grove, Tristan Nijhof, Lachlan Clark, Jock Quartermain and James Tippett, won the school coxed four division one event, finishing eight seconds ahead of St Kevin's College.
The open girls coxed four crew continued their winning ways as Lily Dwyer, Teja Kirsanovs, Katie Jackson, Lucy Richardson and Chloe Tippett enjoyed a 13-second triumph ahead of Ballarat Grammar in the school coxed four event.
"It was tough to back it up for the second weekend in a row, the weather conditions were not the most favourable but we pushed through that and it was great to walk away and validate the Head of the Lake results," Matt Olver, Clarendon College co-Head of Rowing, said.
"Nationals is a big task but it will be really good to get the kids over there and hopefully see the results follow again at that next level of competition."
Head of the Schoolgirls regatta awaits Clarendon's dominant crew on March 17.
"We're swinging our focus back after the last two weeks towards more serious training ahead of Head of the Schoolgirls next week," Olver said.
"Hopefully we can make it three-consecutive regattas where we walk away with the big one."
Nationals begin March 27 in Western Australia.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
